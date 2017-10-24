Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd (5101.T)
5101.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,529JPY
7:21am IST
Change (% chg)
¥-27 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
¥2,556
Open
¥2,531
Day's High
¥2,532
Day's Low
¥2,511
Volume
144,700
Avg. Vol
617,897
52-wk High
¥2,569
52-wk Low
¥1,679
Fri, May 26 2017
BRIEF-Yokohama Rubber to raise production capacity for passenger-car tires in China - Nikkei
* Yokohama rubber to raise production capacity for passenger-car tires in china to 13.6 million units a year by 2020; to cost 27 billion yen - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2rVjSHC) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Yokohama Rubber updates on fire incident at plant of wholly-owned unit
* Says fire incident happened in the east plant of a wholly- owned unit YOKOHAMA TIRE PHILIPPINES,INC., on May 14
BRIEF-Yokohama Rubber unit says fire accident
* Says fire accident happened in a warehouse of unit YOKOHAMA TIRE PHILIPPINES,INC. on May 14
