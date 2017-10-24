As scandal widens, Japan's Kobe Steel faces key debt test * Kobe has $3.3 bln in cash, securities investments unused credit

Japan's Kobe Steel considering withdrawing its full year earnings forecast - Kyodo TOKYO, Oct 23 Kobe Steel Ltd is considering withdrawing its earnings forecast for this fiscal year as it struggles to quantify the impact of its data falsification scandal, Kyodo reported on Monday.

BRIEF-Japan industry ministry tells Kobe Steel to expedite investigation * Japan industry ministry says instructed Kobe Steel to quickly establish a new third-party committee to investigate data fabrication

WRAPUP 1-Japan's Kobe Steel says violated statutory standards, losing customers TOKYO, Oct 20 Kobe Steel Ltd sank deeper into crisis on Friday as the embattled company said it had lost some customers to competitors because of widespread data falsification that had extended to its mainstream steel sheet business.

BRIEF-Kobe Steel exec: data fabrication at Hatano plant is violation of Japan industrial standard regulations * Kobe Steel exec says data fabrication at Hatano plant is violation of Japan industrial standard regulations

Kobe Steel crisis deepens as plant inspected for breach of industrial law TOKYO One of Kobe Steel Ltd's copper plants was being inspected for a possible breach of industrial standards, the government said on Friday, while the company said it was investigating reports it continued shipping products after discovering widespread tampering of product data.