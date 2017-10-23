CITIC Securities Co Ltd (6030.HK)
Exclusive: China's Primavera, CITIC PE to raise dollar funds worth $5 billion - sources
HONG KONG Chinese firms Primavera Capital Group and CITIC Private Equity plan to raise new dollar-denominated funds totaling around $5 billion in a bid to bolster their firepower for offshore investments, six sources told Reuters.
BRIEF-Singapore's GIC buys more shares in Citic Securities - HKEx filing
* Singapore's GIC Private Ltd buys 4.437 million H-shares of Citic Securities at an average price per share of HK$18.1992 on Oct 17 - HKEx filing
BRIEF-CITIC Securities' Sept net profit at 869.6 mln yuan
* Says Sept net profit at 869.6 million yuan ($131.98 million)
BRIEF-Citic Securities gets regulatory approval to issue up to 6.5 bln yuan bonds
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 6.5 billion yuan ($986.87 million) bonds
BRIEF-CITIC Securities to reduce unit Goldstone Investment's capital
* Says board approves to reduce unit Goldstone Investment's registered capital by 4.2 billion yuan ($631.48 million) to 3.0 billion yuan
BRIEF-Citic Securities issues 2017 2nd tranche corporate bonds worth 8 bln yuan
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 2nd tranche non-public corporate bonds worth 8 billion yuan in total
BRIEF-Singapore's GIC raises stake in Citic Securities - HKEx filing
* Singapore's GIC Private Ltd buys 2.334 million shares of Citic Securities at an average price per share of HK$17.3529 on Sept 12 - HKEx filing
BRIEF-Singapore's GIC trims stake in Citic Securities - HKEx filing
* Singapore's GIC Private has cut 532,000 H-shares in Citic Securities at average HK$17.063 per share on Sept 5, taking its holdings to 4.98 percent from 5.0 percent - HKEx filing
BRIEF-Citic Securities' Aug net profit at 589.0 mln yuan
* Says Aug net profit at 589.0 million yuan ($90.25 million)