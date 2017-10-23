Edition:
India

China U-Ton Holdings Ltd (6168.HK)

6168.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.98HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.03 (+3.16%)
Prev Close
HK$0.95
Open
HK$0.96
Day's High
HK$1.05
Day's Low
HK$0.96
Volume
8,045,000
Avg. Vol
2,894,264
52-wk High
HK$1.80
52-wk Low
HK$0.79

Thu, Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-China U-ton Holdings expects to record HY net loss attributable

* Group is expected to record a net loss attributable to shareholders of company for six-month period ended 30 June 2017​

BRIEF-China U-Ton enters MoU in relation to proposed acquisition

* Company entered into a memorandum of understanding with Beijing Xingyun Venture Capital Co

BRIEF-China U-ton Holdings to offer for subscription up to 100 million placing shares

* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares

BRIEF-China U-ton Holdings updates on issue of notes

* Company as issuer entered into subscription agreement with investor as subscriber, and with mr. Jiang as guarantor

Market Views

