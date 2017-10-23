BRIEF-Everbright Securities to issue up to 6.0 bln yuan bonds * Says to issue up to 6.0 billion yuan ($906.26 million) bonds

BRIEF-Everbright Securities issues 2017 first tranche non-public short-term corporate bonds worth 3 bln yuan * Says it issued 2017 first tranche non-public short-term corporate bonds worth 3 billion yuan, with a term of one year and an interest rate of 4.88 percent

BRIEF-Everbright Securities posts net profit for August * Says it posts August net profit of 335.5 million yuan ($51.69 million)

BRIEF-Everbright Securities adopts new accounting policy * Says it adopted new accounting policy released on May 10 by the Ministry of Finance, regarding government subsidy

BRIEF-Everbright Securities' H1 net profit down 18.3 pct y/y * Says H1 net profit down 18.3 percent y/y at 1.2 billion yuan ($182.01 million)

BRIEF-Everbright Securities Co passes resolution regarding election of Zhang Jingcai * Resolution regarding election of Zhang Jingcai as supervisor of company duly passed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Everbright Water signs underwriting agreement with Everbright Securities * Entered into an underwriting agreement with Everbright Securities Co Ltd

BRIEF-Everbright Securities to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 19 * Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 18