Everbright Securities Co Ltd (6178.HK)

6178.HK on Hong Kong Stock

10.82HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.08 (-0.73%)
Prev Close
HK$10.90
Open
HK$10.84
Day's High
HK$10.84
Day's Low
HK$10.76
Volume
333,000
Avg. Vol
1,026,700
52-wk High
HK$12.84
52-wk Low
HK$10.50

Tue, Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Everbright Securities issues 2017 second tranche corporate bonds worth 5.7 bln yuan

* Says it issued 2017 second tranche corporate bonds worth 5.7 billion yuan

BRIEF-Everbright Securities to issue up to 6.0 bln yuan bonds

* Says to issue up to 6.0 billion yuan ($906.26 million) bonds

BRIEF-Everbright Securities issues 2017 first tranche non-public short-term corporate bonds worth 3 bln yuan

* Says it issued 2017 first tranche non-public short-term corporate bonds worth 3 billion yuan, with a term of one year and an interest rate of 4.88 percent

BRIEF-Everbright Securities posts net profit for August

* Says it posts August net profit of 335.5 million yuan ($51.69 million)

BRIEF-Everbright Securities adopts new accounting policy

* Says it adopted new accounting policy released on May 10 by the Ministry of Finance, regarding government subsidy

BRIEF-Everbright Securities' H1 net profit down 18.3 pct y/y

* Says H1 net profit down 18.3 percent y/y at 1.2 billion yuan ($182.01 million)

BRIEF-Everbright Securities Co passes resolution regarding election of Zhang Jingcai

* Resolution regarding election of Zhang Jingcai as supervisor of company duly passed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Everbright Water signs underwriting agreement with Everbright Securities

* Entered into an underwriting agreement with Everbright Securities Co Ltd

BRIEF-Everbright Securities to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 19

* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 18

BRIEF-Everbright Securities issues 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds worth 4.5 bln yuan

* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds worth 4.5 billion yuan

