Everbright Securities Co Ltd (6178.HK)
23 Oct 2017
Tue, Oct 17 2017
BRIEF-Everbright Securities issues 2017 second tranche corporate bonds worth 5.7 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 second tranche corporate bonds worth 5.7 billion yuan
BRIEF-Everbright Securities to issue up to 6.0 bln yuan bonds
* Says to issue up to 6.0 billion yuan ($906.26 million) bonds
BRIEF-Everbright Securities issues 2017 first tranche non-public short-term corporate bonds worth 3 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche non-public short-term corporate bonds worth 3 billion yuan, with a term of one year and an interest rate of 4.88 percent
BRIEF-Everbright Securities posts net profit for August
* Says it posts August net profit of 335.5 million yuan ($51.69 million)
BRIEF-Everbright Securities adopts new accounting policy
* Says it adopted new accounting policy released on May 10 by the Ministry of Finance, regarding government subsidy
BRIEF-Everbright Securities' H1 net profit down 18.3 pct y/y
* Says H1 net profit down 18.3 percent y/y at 1.2 billion yuan ($182.01 million)
BRIEF-Everbright Securities Co passes resolution regarding election of Zhang Jingcai
* Resolution regarding election of Zhang Jingcai as supervisor of company duly passed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Everbright Water signs underwriting agreement with Everbright Securities
* Entered into an underwriting agreement with Everbright Securities Co Ltd
BRIEF-Everbright Securities to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 19
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 18
BRIEF-Everbright Securities issues 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds worth 4.5 bln yuan
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds worth 4.5 billion yuan