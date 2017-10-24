Japan Post to invest funds from future group share sales for growth - CEO TOKYO, Sept 29 Japan Post Holdings will use proceeds from future share sales of its financial units on growth measures including on acquisitions, rather than giving money back to shareholders, its CEO said on Friday.

Japan Post share sale raises $11.5 billion including overallotment TOKYO Japan's government said it has raised 1.3 trillion yen ($11.5 billion) from its sale of Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd stock, including shares sold in the overallotment portion of the deal that was determined on Wednesday.

UPDATE 1-Japan Post share sale raises $11.5 bln including overallotment * Gov't aims to raise Y4 trln from Japan Post firms share sale by fiscal 2022 (Adds coverage ratio, background)

BRIEF-Cathay Financial Holding acquires 1 mln shares in Japan Post Holdings for 1.32 bln yen * Says it acquires 1 million shares in Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd for 1.32 billion yen

BRIEF-Japan Post Holdings completes share repurchase through ToSTNeT-3 * Says it completed repurchase of 72.8 million shares of its common stock, for 100 billion yen in total, through ToSTNeT-3, on Sept. 13

Japan to sell $12 billion of Japan Post Holdings, growth potential under scrutiny TOKYO Japan's government on Monday said it will sell $12 billion worth of Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd stock in an announcement that fund managers gave a tepid reception, saying limited growth prospects is likely to dull demand from institutional investors.

Japan to sell $12 billion of Japan Post Holdings, growth potential under scrutiny TOKYO Japan's government on Monday said it will sell $12 billion worth of Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd stock in an announcement that fund managers gave a tepid reception, saying limited growth prospects is likely to dull demand from institutional investors.

UPDATE 3-Japan to sell $12 bln of Japan Post Holdings, growth potential under scrutiny * Japan Post will also buy back Y100 bln worth own shares (Adds lawmaker and fund manager comments, market impact, dividend yield, global coordinators, context)