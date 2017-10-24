Komatsu Ltd (6301.T)
6301.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,576JPY
7:32am IST
Change (% chg)
¥-3 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
¥3,579
Open
¥3,570
Day's High
¥3,581
Day's Low
¥3,551
Volume
1,390,800
Avg. Vol
3,510,474
52-wk High
¥3,584
52-wk Low
¥2,131
Fri, Jul 28 2017
UPDATE 2-Komatsu Q1 profit soars as China sales double, sees pace of growth moderating
* Komatsu profit jumps 76 pct, biggest rise since March 2011 qtr
Komatsu posts Q1 profit surge on jump in China sales
TOKYO, July 28 Japan's Komatsu Ltd reported a 76 percent surge in first-quarter profit due to a doubling in sales of earth-moving equipment in China, the latest sign of a global recovery in spending in the construction and mining sector.
BRIEF-Trimble and Komatsu collaborate to improve interoperability for mixed fleet earthworks customers
* Trimble and Komatsu collaborate to improve interoperability for mixed fleet earthworks customers
