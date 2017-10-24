MEDIA-Hitachi among 3 cos shortlisted for India's SBI merchant JV - Times of India - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, ARC Nuclear to advance collaboration for developing advanced SMR * GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy and ARC Nuclear announce steps to further collaboration to commercialize advanced small modular reactor

KKR puts planned buyout of Hitachi Kokusai on hold TOKYO U.S. buyout firm KKR has put on hold a planned acquisition of Hitachi Ltd's chip making equipment and video solution business, the companies said, citing issues over the terms of the deal.

UPDATE 1-KKR puts planned buyout of Hitachi Kokusai on hold * Hitachi Kokusai's committee does not support KKR's offer price

BRIEF-Hitachi to collaborate with IBM - nikkei * Hitachi to supply IBM-made mainframe computers with Hitachi's operating systems starting fiscal 2018 - Nikkei Source :(http://s.nikkei.com/2qTQOjC) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-GE Hitachi awarded outage services contract by Exelon Generation * GE Hitachi awarded outage services contract by Exelon generation

KKR to buy Hitachi unit valued at $2.3 billion TOKYO U.S. buyout firm KKR said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Hitachi Ltd's chip-making equipment and video solution unit in a deal valuing the company at 257 billion yen ($2.3 billion), its second purchase of a Hitachi unit.

KKR to buy Hitachi unit valued at $2.3 billion TOKYO U.S. buyout firm KKR said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Hitachi Ltd's chip-making equipment and video solution unit in a deal valuing the company at 257 billion yen ($2.3 billion), its second purchase of a Hitachi unit.