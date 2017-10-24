Edition:
Mitsubishi Electric Corp (6503.T)

6503.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,938JPY
7:35am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-2 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
¥1,940
Open
¥1,930
Day's High
¥1,939
Day's Low
¥1,921
Volume
2,220,200
Avg. Vol
5,728,797
52-wk High
¥1,946
52-wk Low
¥1,369

BRIEF-Oracle and Mitsubishi Electric collaborate to develop Internet of Things platform for smart manufacturing

* Oracle and Mitsubishi Electric collaborate to develop Internet of Things platform for smart manufacturing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Immersion enters into multi-year license agreement with Mitsubishi Electric

* Immersion Corp - ‍Mitsubishi Electric to incorporate Immersion's haptics IP in automotive applications​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

