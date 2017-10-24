NEC Corp (6701.T)
BRIEF-NEC and Hortonworks expand partnership to deliver a big data processing platform
* Hortonworks Inc announced expansion of strategic partnership with NEC to deliver a big data processing platform
BRIEF-NEC Corp's sales in April-September half expected to rise about 10 pct - Nikkei
* NEC Corp expected to see its group operating profit remain roughly unchanged on the year at about 4 billion yen in April-September half - Nikkei
BRIEF-NEC Corp in final talks to sell battery electrode subsidiary - Nikkei
* NEC Corp is in final talks to sell its battery electrode subsidiary to chinese investment group GSR - Nikkei
BRIEF-NEC and Sumitomo Corp to sign a contract worth 19 bln yen for satellite launch project in Vietnam - Nikkei
* NEC and Sumitomo Corp to sign a contract worth 19 billion yen for a satellite launch project in Vietnam - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Japan's NEC considers buying Civica for $1.2 billion - Sky News
Japanese information technology company NEC Corp is looking at buying British software firm Civica for 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) and has hired advisors to work on an offer, Sky News reported.
BRIEF-NEC Corp secures orders to install bus-related systems in India- Nikkei
* NEC Corp has won orders totaling about 6 billion yen to install electronic fare collection and other bus-related systems in four Indian cities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: