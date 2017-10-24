BRIEF-TiVo Corp renews multi-year intellectual property license deal with Sony * TiVo Corp renews multi-year intellectual property license deal with Sony

OMERS buys landmark Berlin property Sony Center for 1.1 bln eur FRANKFURT, Oct 2 Canadian pension fund OMERS and U.S. buyout group Madison are acquiring Berlin's landmark property Sony Center from Korea's national pension fund NPS for 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), the companies said on Monday.

VR needs more competition to build audience, top player Sony says CHIBA, Sept 22 Sony Corp's gaming chief on Friday said the virtual reality gaming market needs more competition to drive adoption of the technology and spur software development, adding the sheer size of Sony's lead over rivals is cause for discomfort.

BRIEF-Fujifilm says receives favorable final initial determination in U.S. ITC case against Sony * Fujifilm Corporation says receives favorable final initial determination in United States ITC case against Sony Corporation Further company coverage:,

BRIEF-TomTom maps technology to power Sony prototype device for biking navigation * TOMTOM MAPS TECHNOLOGY TO POWER SONY PROTOTYPE DEVICE FOR BIKING NAVIGATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

BRIEF- Murata Manufacturing completes acquisition of battery business from Sony * Says Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd group completed acquisition of battery business from Sony Corp group, on Sept. 1