Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Ltd (6828.HK)

6828.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.50HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-1.96%)
Prev Close
HK$0.51
Open
HK$0.51
Day's High
HK$0.51
Day's Low
HK$0.50
Volume
49,768,000
Avg. Vol
17,203,501
52-wk High
HK$0.66
52-wk Low
HK$0.49

