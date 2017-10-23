Edition:
Haitong Securities Co Ltd (6837.HK)

6837.HK on Hong Kong Stock

12.76HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.08 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
HK$12.84
Open
HK$12.78
Day's High
HK$12.88
Day's Low
HK$12.70
Volume
6,929,495
Avg. Vol
12,583,784
52-wk High
HK$15.24
52-wk Low
HK$12.28

Wed, Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-Haitong Securities issues 3rd tranche of 2017 bonds worth 500 mln yuan

* Says it issues 3rd tranche of 2017 bonds worth 500 million yuan ($75.51 million) with maturity of 3 years

BRIEF-Haitong Securities' Sept net profit at 459.4 mln yuan

* Says Sept net profit at 459.4 million yuan ($69.72 million)

BRIEF-Haitong Securities issues 2nd tranche of 2017 bonds worth 5.5 bln yuan

* Says it issued 2nd tranche of 2017 bonds worth 5.5 billion yuan, with a coupon rate of 4.99 percent

BRIEF-Haitong Securities issues 2nd tranche of 2017 bonds worth up to 6 bln yuan

* says it issues 2nd tranche of 2017 bonds worth up to 6 billion yuan

BRIEF-Haitong Securities' Aug net profit at 543.1 mln yuan

* Says Aug net profit at 543.1 million yuan ($83.27 million)

BRIEF-Haitong Securities' H1 net profit down 5.7 pct y/y

* Says H1 net profit down 5.7 percent y/y at 4.0 billion yuan ($606.70 million)

BRIEF-Haitong Securities issues 2017 first tranche corporate bonds worth 6 bln yuan

* Says it issues 3-year 2017 first tranche corporate bonds worth 5 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 4.63 percent

BRIEF-Haitong Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds

* Says it sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (the first tranche) at 4.63 percent for bond product one and 4.8 percent for bond product two

BRIEF-Haitong Securities to issue up to 6 bln yuan bonds

* Says to issue up to 6.0 billion yuan ($892.45 million) 3-year, 5-year bonds

BRIEF-Haitong Securities' July net profit at 473.0 mln yuan

* Says July net profit at 473.0 million yuan ($70.41 million)

