Differ Group Holding Co Ltd (6878.HK)
6878.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.63HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.06 (-8.70%)
Prev Close
HK$0.69
Open
HK$0.69
Day's High
HK$0.70
Day's Low
HK$0.62
Volume
15,434,000
Avg. Vol
8,552,318
52-wk High
HK$1.00
52-wk Low
HK$0.47
Thu, Sep 28 2017
BRIEF-Differ Group Holding announces provision of financial assistance and advance to an entity
* Entrusted loan agreements were entered into among Differ Dai, lending bank and customers
BRIEF-Differ Group Holding enters into guarantee service master agreement
* Guarantors have guaranteed to pay all indebtedness in an aggregate amount of not exceeding RMB315 million
BRIEF-Differ Group Holding enters into placing agreement
* Placing agent agreed to procure placees to subscribe for bonds in aggregated principal amount of up to hk$200 million within placing period Source (http://bit.ly/2u05iDK) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Differ Group as borrower and Jianda Value Investment Fund entered into a term loan agreement
* Company as borrower and jianda value investment fund entered into a term loan agreement
BRIEF-Differ Group Holding enters into entrusted loan agreements
