China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd (6881.HK)

6881.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.95HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.03 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
HK$6.92
Open
HK$6.98
Day's High
HK$6.98
Day's Low
HK$6.88
Volume
13,151,310
Avg. Vol
23,090,605
52-wk High
HK$8.14
52-wk Low
HK$6.65

Wed, Sep 13 2017

BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities ‍intends to publicly issue 2017 corporate bonds

* ‍Intends to publicly issue 2017 corporate bonds of an amount of no more than RMB4.0 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities' Aug net profit at 385.1 mln yuan

* Says Aug net profit at 385.1 million yuan ($59.04 million)

BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities issues 2017 4th tranche corporate bonds worth 3.73 bln yuan

* Says it issued 2017 4th tranche corporate bonds worth 3.73 billion yuan and coupon rate of 4.79 percent

BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities Co says HY profit for period attributable RMB2.11 bln

* HY profit for period attributable to owners of company RMB2.11 billion versus RMB2.26 billion

BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities posts net profit of RMB372.9 mln for July

* July 2017 revenue RMB 935.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities issues 2017 1st tranche corporate bonds worth 5 bln yuan

* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche 3-year public corporate bonds worth 5 billion yuan

BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche corporate bonds

* Says it sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche 3-year corporate bonds at 4.6 percent

BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities' June net profit at 392.8 mln yuan

* Says June net profit at 392.8 million yuan ($57.75 million)

BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities to issue up to 5 bln yuan 3-year bonds

* Says to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($735.35 million) 3-year bonds

BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities says dividend payment date on July 4

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.55 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on July 3

