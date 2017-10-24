Denso to invest $1 bln in Tennessee plant, create 1,000 jobs DETROIT, Oct 6 Japanese auto parts supplier Denso Corp plans to invest $1 billion in its Maryville, Tennessee plant to develop vehicle electrification and safety systems, creating around 1,000 jobs.

Toyota, Mazda, Denso to form electric vehicle JV -sources TOKYO, Sept 28 Toyota Motor Corp, Mazda Motor Corp and Toyota-affiliated parts maker Denso Corp are planning to set up a joint venture to develop electric vehicles, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Japan's Denso shares jump on strong results, outlook TOKYO Shares in Japanese auto parts maker Denso Corp jumped 4 percent on Friday after the company announced stronger-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year outlook.

