Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy reach deal to cut costs of 787 wing production Oct 23 Boeing Co and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) said on Monday they had agreed on steps to reduce the cost of producing the wings of the 787 Dreamliner.

EDF sells Areva New NP stakes to Mitsubishi Heavy and Assystem PARIS, July 10 French state-controlled power group EDF said on Monday it had agreed to sell stakes in the New NP reactor business formed from the restructuring of nuclear group Areva to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Assystem.

BRIEF-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to combine shipbuilding design, engineering workforces-Nikkei * Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will consolidate shipbuilding design and engineering workforces as part of effort to revive its vessel business - Nikkei