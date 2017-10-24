Isuzu Motors Ltd (7202.T)
7202.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,614JPY
7:41am IST
Change (% chg)
¥5 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
¥1,609
Open
¥1,608
Day's High
¥1,618
Day's Low
¥1,606
Volume
855,800
Avg. Vol
2,290,059
52-wk High
¥1,644
52-wk Low
¥1,158
BRIEF-Isuzu Motors Ltd's sales apparently came in at roughly 430 bln Yen for qtr ended June - Nikkei
* Isuzu Motors Ltd's sales apparently came in at roughly 430 billion Yen for the quarter ended June - nikkei
BRIEF-Isuzu Motors' operating profit likely fell 15 pct in year ended March 31 - Nikkei
* Isuzu Motors operating profit likely fell 15 percent in year ended March 31 - Nikkei
BRIEF-Apple International plans business and capital alliance with Isuzu Motors Ltd
* Says it plans to form a business and capital alliance with Isuzu Motors Ltd
