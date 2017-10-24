Toyota to halt operations at all Japan plants as typhoon precaution TOKYO, Oct 22 Toyota Motor Corp will suspend operations at all of its assembly plants in Japan, including those of its subsidiaries, from Monday morning as a precautionary measure as a powerful typhoon approaches Japan's mainland, a spokesman said.

BRIEF-Toyota Motor issues statement on impact of Kobe Steel announcements * Toyota Motor Corporation issues statement on impact of Kobe Steel announcements

Toyota to test self-driving, talking cars by about 2020 TOKYO, Oct 16 Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it would begin testing self-driving electric cars around 2020, which will use artificial intelligence (AI) to engage with drivers, as the company competes with tech firms to develop new vehicles.

UPDATE 2-Toyota seeking to halve Japan car models as domestic market shrinks * Toyota sells around 1.6 mln cars in Japan each year (Recasts and adds analyst comment)

Toyota plans to halve Japan car models by 2025 - source TOKYO, Oct 12 Toyota Motor Corp is planning to halve the number of cars it sells in Japan to about 30 by 2025 as it consolidates its portfolio in the shrinking market to focus on more popular models, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Toyota says China September vehicle sales up 14.1 pct y/y BEIJING, Oct 10 Toyota Motor Corp's sales in China grew 14.1 percent in September from a year earlier to 118,900 vehicles, following a 13.2 percent increase in August, the company said on Tuesday.