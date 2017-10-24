Hino Motors Ltd (7205.T)
7205.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,453JPY
7:44am IST
1,453JPY
7:44am IST
Change (% chg)
¥25 (+1.75%)
¥25 (+1.75%)
Prev Close
¥1,428
¥1,428
Open
¥1,424
¥1,424
Day's High
¥1,455
¥1,455
Day's Low
¥1,423
¥1,423
Volume
820,100
820,100
Avg. Vol
1,667,284
1,667,284
52-wk High
¥1,455
¥1,455
52-wk Low
¥1,052
¥1,052
Select another date:
Tue, Oct 10 2017
BRIEF-Japan's Hino Motors says to build $17 mln truck plant in Russia
* to build truck assembly plant in Khimki, Russia, to begin production in mid-2019
Japan's Hino Motors to build truck plant in Russia - Nikkei
TOKYO, Oct 10 Japanese truck maker Hino Motors Ltd plans to build a 3,000-trucks-a-year factory in Moscow, likely investing tens of billions of yen, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.
BRIEF-Hino to invest around $100 mln in US for production facilities
* Hino Motors says it plans to invest around $100 million in US for production facilities Source text: http://bit.ly/2ytNZs8 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)
Select another date: