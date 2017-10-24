Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T)
1,626JPY
7:41am IST
¥15 (+0.93%)
¥1,610
¥1,602
¥1,626
¥1,598
3,073,600
5,581,452
¥2,066
¥1,439
Mon, Oct 2 2017
BRIEF- Mazda Motor completes new share issue through private placement
* Says it issued 31.9 million new shares through private placement to TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, at the price of 50 billion yen in total, on Oct. 2
BRIEF-Mazda, Denso, and Toyota sign joint technology development contract for electric vehicles
* Mazda, Denso, and Toyota sign joint technology development contract for electric vehicles
Toyota to form electric car technology venture with Mazda
TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp has established a new venture to develop electric vehicle technology with partner Mazda Motor Corp, seeking to catch up with rivals in an increasingly frenetic race to produce more battery-powered cars.
UPDATE 3-Toyota to form electric car technology venture with Mazda
* Toyota to take 90 pct stake in JV, Mazda and Denso 5 pct each
CORRECTED-Toyota, Mazda set up venture to develop electric cars
TOKYO, Sept 28 Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp said on Thursday they were forming a joint venture to develop electric cars, seeking to catch up with global rivals in the market for battery-operated vehicles.
Toyota, Mazda, Denso to form electric vehicle JV -sources
TOKYO, Sept 28 Toyota Motor Corp, Mazda Motor Corp and Toyota-affiliated parts maker Denso Corp are planning to set up a joint venture to develop electric vehicles, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
Toyota, Mazda, Denso to form electric vehicle JV -NHK
TOKYO, Sept 28 Toyota Motor Corp, Mazda Motor Corp and Toyota-affiliated parts maker Denso Corp are planning to set up a joint venture to develop electric vehicles, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.
Mazda to make all models hybrid, electric by early 2030s: Kyodo
TOKYO Mazda Motor Corp plans to make all of its vehicles electric-based, including petrol hybrids, by the early 2030s, Japanese media reported on Friday, as more automakers shift strategies to meet tightening global emission regulations.
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Mazda to make all models hybrid, electric by early 2030s - Kyodo
TOKYO, Sept 15 Mazda Motor Corp plans to make all of its vehicles electric-based, including petrol hybrids, by the early 2030s, Japanese media reported on Friday, as more automakers shift strategies to meet tightening global emission regulations.
Mazda to make hybrid, electric cars by early 2030s - Kyodo
TOKYO, Sept 15 Mazda Motor Corp plans to make its vehicle models electric-based, including petrol hybrids, by the early 2030s, Japan's Kyodo News reported on Friday.