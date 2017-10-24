BRIEF-Honda Motor eyeing electric scooter that can power home appliances - Nikkei‍​ * Japan's Honda Motor plans to start selling motorized scooters that run on detachable batteries in Southeast Asia starting as early as 2019 - Nikkei‍​ Source: http://s.nikkei.com/2yAZDoz Further company coverage:

UPDATE 1-Japan carmakers enjoy cruise in China fast lane * World's top auto market picking up speed in recent months (Adds Honda sales figures, analyst comments, context)

Honda to cut Japanese production by a quarter as domestic sales stagnate TOKYO Honda Motor Co plans to end production at its Sayama plant in Japan by 2022, cutting capacity by around 24 percent in its shrinking domestic market as it shifts focus to electric cars (EVs) and other new technologies.

UPDATE 3-Honda to cut Japanese production by a quarter as domestic sales stagnate * Says slimmed down operations will allow more focus on EVs (Adds industry context)

BRIEF-Honda is considering consolidating 2 saitama plants - kyodo * Honda is considering consolidating 2 saitama plants - kyodo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Honda CEO to hold news conference at 0630 GMT TOKYO, Oct 4 Honda Motor Co said Chief Executive Takahiro Hachigo would hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) on Wednesday at the company's headquarters.

BRIEF-Honda Motor to shift production of Super Cub motorcycle back to Japan -Nikkei * Honda Motor is set to shift production of Super Cub motorcycle back to Japan from China - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2xaRVgl) Further company coverage:

Honda invests $267 mln, to add 300 jobs for new Accord model DETROIT, Sept 18 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Monday its has invested $267 million and will add 300 new jobs to support increased production of its revamped 2018 Accord sedan model at the Japanese automaker's plant in Marysville, Ohio.