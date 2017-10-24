Edition:
FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd (8028.T)

8028.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

6,390JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥-20 (-0.31%)
Prev Close
¥6,410
Open
¥6,460
Day's High
¥6,460
Day's Low
¥6,370
Volume
702,400
Avg. Vol
700,857
52-wk High
¥7,980
52-wk Low
¥5,500

BRIEF-Ayala Land clarifies on news article in Inquirer.net‍​

* Refers to news article titled “Familymart chain for sale” posted on October 8, in Inquirer.net‍​

REFILE-MEDIA-FamilyMart chain in Philippines up for sale - Inquirer

-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

BRIEF-FamilyMart UNY Holdings updates business and capital alliance with Don Quijote Holdings

* Says it signed business and capital alliance agreement with Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd on Aug. 31

BRIEF-Don Quijote to buy stake in unlisted unit of FamilyMart UNY

Aug 24 Japan's FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd , Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd:

BRIEF-Itochu unit and FamilyMart unit to jointly acquire shares of Pocket Card via TOB

* Says a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit of Itochu Corp and a wholly owned unit of FamilyMart Co.,Ltd. plan to jointly acquire shares of the co via takeover bid in middle November, at the price of 1,072 yen per share

Wanted: Housewives to beat staff crunch at Japan's FamilyMart

TOKYO Japan's second-largest convenience store chain hopes it has found an answer to its labour problems - housewives.

BRIEF- FamilyMart UNY Holdings to increase voting power in Kanemi to 52.5 pct

* Says it will acquire 2.6 million shares of Kanemi Co Ltd , and will increase voting power in Kanemi to 52.5 percent from 26.1 percent, for 8.73 billion yen

BRIEF-FamilyMart UNY Holdings says business alliance with Don Quijote Holdings

* Says it is discussing a business alliance with Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

Market Views

