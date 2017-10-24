REFILE-MEDIA-FamilyMart chain in Philippines up for sale - Inquirer -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

BRIEF-FamilyMart UNY Holdings updates business and capital alliance with Don Quijote Holdings * Says it signed business and capital alliance agreement with Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd on Aug. 31

BRIEF-Don Quijote to buy stake in unlisted unit of FamilyMart UNY Aug 24 Japan's FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd , Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd:

BRIEF-Itochu unit and FamilyMart unit to jointly acquire shares of Pocket Card via TOB * Says a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit of Itochu Corp and a wholly owned unit of FamilyMart Co.,Ltd. plan to jointly acquire shares of the co via takeover bid in middle November, at the price of 1,072 yen per share

Wanted: Housewives to beat staff crunch at Japan's FamilyMart TOKYO Japan's second-largest convenience store chain hopes it has found an answer to its labour problems - housewives.

BRIEF- FamilyMart UNY Holdings to increase voting power in Kanemi to 52.5 pct * Says it will acquire 2.6 million shares of Kanemi Co Ltd , and will increase voting power in Kanemi to 52.5 percent from 26.1 percent, for 8.73 billion yen

BRIEF-FamilyMart UNY Holdings says business alliance with Don Quijote Holdings * Says it is discussing a business alliance with Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd