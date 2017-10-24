Edition:
India

Mitsui & Co Ltd (8031.T)

8031.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,694JPY
7:42am IST
Change (% chg)

¥28 (+1.65%)
Prev Close
¥1,666
Open
¥1,676
Day's High
¥1,694
Day's Low
¥1,672
Volume
4,029,100
Avg. Vol
4,826,499
52-wk High
¥1,753
52-wk Low
¥1,333

BRIEF-‍Mitsui & Co, Penske Automotive entered share purchase agreement on Oct 20 - SEC filing

* ‍Mitsui & Co Ltd​ - on Oct 20, ‍Mitsui and Penske Automotive Holdings entered into a share purchase agreement - SEC filing

Mitsui to build BHP desalination plant in Chile

SANTIAGO, Oct 12 Japan's Mitsui & Co plans to build a desalination plant for BHP Billiton Plc's Spence copper mine in Chile, it said on Thurday.

BRIEF-Mitsui & Co Ltd enters dairy business in Indonesia- Nikkei

* Mitsui & Co Ltd enters dairy business in Indonesia, will initially invest $50 million in farm & processing capacity to integrate operations Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2wynIMW) Further company coverage:

Maersk sells oil tankers to owner, opening door to Mitsui

COPENHAGEN A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed a $1.71 billion deal to sell its oil tanker division to its controlling shareholder, who in turn will enter an ownership consortium with Japan's Mitsui & Co .

Maersk sells oil tankers to owner, opening door to Mitsui

COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed a $1.71 billion deal to sell its oil tanker division to its controlling shareholder, who in turn will enter an ownership consortium with Japan's Mitsui & Co.

Russia's Gazprom, Mitsui sign LNG cooperation agreement

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia Gazprom , Russia's biggest natural gas producer, and Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co have signed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cooperation agreement, the Russian energy giant said on Thursday.

BRIEF-BioAmber says members of BioAmber Sarnia's board nominated by Mitsui to resign

* Bioamber-Entered deal pursuant to which co,bioamber sarnia to indemnify mitsui for payments made pursuant to guarantee under cad $20 million loan agreement​

BRIEF-Bioamber reports Q2 loss per share $0.20

* Bioamber announces record revenues for the second quarter 2017 and purchase of mitsui equity stake in sarnia joint venture

BRIEF-Mitsui unit to sell trust beneficial rights of property

* Says its wholly owned unit Mitsui & Co. Real Estate Ltd. plans to sell trust beneficial rights of a Tokyo-based property to Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation on Sept. 1

Japan's Mitsui to sell stake in UK's First Hydro

TOKYO, July 21 Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co said on Friday it has agreed to sell its entire 25 percent stake in UK hydro power firm First Hydro to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. for more than 5 billion yen ($45 million).

