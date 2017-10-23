China Ocean Fishing Holdings Ltd (8047.HK)
8047.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+2.94%)
Prev Close
HK$0.68
Open
HK$0.68
Day's High
HK$0.80
Day's Low
HK$0.68
Volume
13,072,000
Avg. Vol
20,840,077
52-wk High
HK$0.80
52-wk Low
HK$0.17
Wed, Sep 6 2017
BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing enters into placing agreement
* Net proceeds from placing will be approximately HK$226 million
BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing posts qtrly profit attributable of about HK$6.9 mln
* Qtrly profit attributable was about HK$6.9 million versus loss of about HK$11.2 million
BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing Holdings expects to record a quarterly net profit attributable
* Expected to record a net profit attributable to shareholders of company for three months ended 30 June 2017
BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing announces acquisition of 70% equity interests in Shenzhen Qisen Fishery Co Ltd
* Jin yu Tang Shenzhen Fishery Co and Chen Suifang and Cai Haiming entered into sale and purchase agreement
BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing proposes issue of convertible bonds
* Entered into subscription agreement with subscriber, liu rongsheng and liu yi as guarantors
BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing enters into shipbuilding agreement to construct eight fishing vessels
* Entered into a shipbuilding agreement with shipbuilder to construct eight fishing vessels
