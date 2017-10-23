Edition:
China Ocean Fishing Holdings Ltd (8047.HK)

8047.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+2.94%)
Prev Close
HK$0.68
Open
HK$0.68
Day's High
HK$0.80
Day's Low
HK$0.68
Volume
13,072,000
Avg. Vol
20,840,077
52-wk High
HK$0.80
52-wk Low
HK$0.17

Wed, Sep 6 2017

BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing enters into placing agreement

* Net proceeds from placing will be approximately HK$226 million

BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing posts qtrly profit attributable of about HK$6.9 mln

* Qtrly profit attributable was about HK$6.9 million versus loss of about HK$11.2 million

BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing Holdings expects to record a quarterly net profit attributable

* Expected to record a net profit attributable to shareholders of company for three months ended 30 June 2017

BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing announces acquisition of 70% equity interests in Shenzhen Qisen Fishery Co Ltd

* Jin yu Tang Shenzhen Fishery Co and Chen Suifang and Cai Haiming entered into sale and purchase agreement

BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing proposes issue of convertible bonds

* Entered into subscription agreement with subscriber, liu rongsheng and liu yi as guarantors

BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing enters into shipbuilding agreement to construct eight fishing vessels

* Entered into a shipbuilding agreement with shipbuilder to construct eight fishing vessels

