Madison Holdings Group Ltd (8057.HK)

8057.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.75HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$1.75
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
957,839
52-wk High
HK$2.50
52-wk Low
HK$1.05

Mon, Sep 25 2017

BRIEF-Madison Group appoints Teoh Ronnie Chee Keong as an executive director

* Teoh has been appointed as an executive director and chief executive officer

BRIEF-Madison Wine announces subscription of CNC shares

* Unit Pure Horizon accepted placing letter issued by Eternal Pearl

BRIEF-Madison Wine posts FY loss attributable of HK$14.6 million

* Group recorded a revenue of approximately HK$139.6 million for year ended 31 March 2017, up approximately 10.2 pct

BRIEF-Madison Wine Holdings Ltd updates on lapse of memorandum

* Lapse of memorandum of understanding in relation to proposed acquisition of up to 45% equity interest in target company

