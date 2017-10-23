Madison Holdings Group Ltd (8057.HK)
8057.HK on Hong Kong Stock
BRIEF-Madison Group appoints Teoh Ronnie Chee Keong as an executive director
* Teoh has been appointed as an executive director and chief executive officer
BRIEF-Madison Wine announces subscription of CNC shares
* Unit Pure Horizon accepted placing letter issued by Eternal Pearl
BRIEF-Madison Wine posts FY loss attributable of HK$14.6 million
* Group recorded a revenue of approximately HK$139.6 million for year ended 31 March 2017, up approximately 10.2 pct
BRIEF-Madison Wine Holdings Ltd updates on lapse of memorandum
* Lapse of memorandum of understanding in relation to proposed acquisition of up to 45% equity interest in target company
