China Netcom Technology Holdings Ltd (8071.HK)
8071.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-3.53%)
HK$-0.01 (-3.53%)
Prev Close
HK$0.25
HK$0.25
Open
HK$0.25
HK$0.25
Day's High
HK$0.25
HK$0.25
Day's Low
HK$0.25
HK$0.25
Volume
14,798,000
14,798,000
Avg. Vol
20,638,424
20,638,424
52-wk High
HK$0.73
HK$0.73
52-wk Low
HK$0.08
HK$0.08
Select another date:
Wed, Aug 16 2017
BRIEF-China Netcom Technology updates on LOI for cooperation agreement with Caissa Travel & Airports Corp of Vietnam
* Refers to announcement relating to letter of intent for cooperation agreement with Caissa Travel & Airports Corp of Vietnam
BRIEF-China Netcom Technology Holdings posts HY revenue of about HK$3.7 mln
* HY loss attributable to owners of company was HK$12.9 million, representing a decrease of about 25.51 percent
BRIEF-China Netcom Technology posts quarterly unaudited revenue HK$740,000
* Unaudited revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about HK$740,000, an increase of about HK$640,000
Select another date: