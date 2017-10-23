Edition:
India

HMV Digital China Group Ltd (8078.HK)

8078.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.00 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
HK$0.25
Open
HK$0.25
Day's High
HK$0.25
Day's Low
HK$0.25
Volume
1,180,144
Avg. Vol
13,842,519
52-wk High
HK$0.49
52-wk Low
HK$0.24

Select another date:

Mon, Jun 19 2017

BRIEF-HMV Digital China Group announces acquisition of Vantage Metro Ltd

* Aggregate consideration of acquisition may therefore be up to approximately HK$713.4 million

Continue Reading
Select another date:

Market Views

» More 8078.HK Market Views