China Innovationpay Group Ltd (8083.HK)
8083.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.44HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-2.22%)
Prev Close
HK$0.45
Open
HK$0.44
Day's High
HK$0.46
Day's Low
HK$0.44
Volume
11,900,000
Avg. Vol
12,731,143
52-wk High
HK$0.73
52-wk Low
HK$0.38
BRIEF-China Innovationpay Group clarifies on news articles
* Confirms certain rumours which appeared on internet recently saying that acquisition has been terminated are untrue
BRIEF-China Innovationpay Group posts sales of HK$48.4 mln
* For three months ended June 30, group made sales of HK$48.4 million, representing an increase of 429 pct over last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China innovationpay says qtrly loss attributable HK$22.2 mln
* Board does not recommend payment of an interim dividend for three months period ended 31 March 2017
