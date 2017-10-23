LI Bao Ge Group Ltd (8102.HK)
8102.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.47HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.25 (-3.72%)
Prev Close
HK$6.72
Open
HK$6.71
Day's High
HK$6.71
Day's Low
HK$6.40
Volume
700,000
Avg. Vol
1,173,889
52-wk High
HK$8.20
52-wk Low
HK$2.40
Tue, Oct 10 2017
BRIEF-Li Bao Ge Group announces disposal of 15 mln shares by controlling shareholder Zhao Tian
* On Oct. 6, 2017, Zhao Tian disposed of 15 million shares for about HK$72 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Li Bao Ge posts HY profit attributable of HK$7.8 mln
* Directors of company do not recommend payment of any dividend for six months ended 30 June 2017
BRIEF-Li Bao Ge Group expects to record profit for HY period
* For HY expected to record a profit attributable to owners of company
BRIEF-Li Bao Ge Group updates on lapse of 60% acquisition of Profit Shiner Investment Limited
* lapse of acquisition of 60% of issued shares of Profit Shiner Investment Limited
BRIEF-Li Bao Ge Group posts qtrly profit attributable HK$7.9 million
* Qtrly profit attributable amounted to approximately HK$7.9 million, representing an increase of approximately 203.4%
