BRIEF-Marui Group buys back 1.1 mln shares for 1.63 bln yen * Says it repurchased 1.1 million shares of its common stock for 1.63 billion yen in total from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31

BRIEF- Marui Group updates share repurchase status * Says it bought back 951,800 shares for 1.48 billion yen from July 1 to July 31

BRIEF-Marui Group buys back 606,400 shares for 1.04 bln yen * Says it repurchased 606,400 shares for 1.04 billion yen in total, from June 1 to June 30

BRIEF- Marui Group updates share repurchase status * Says it bought back 1 million shares for 1.65 billion yen from May 12 to May 31

BRIEF- Marui Group buys back 1 mln shares on May 23 * Says it repurchased 1 million shares for 1.65 billion yen in total through ToSTNeT-3, on May 23

BRIEF- Soko Seiren announces outcome of takeover bid by Marui Group * Says Marui Group Co Ltd acquired 3.6 million shares of the company during period from March 28 to May 18

BRIEF- R&I affirms Marui Group's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook -R&I * Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" - R&I