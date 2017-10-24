Marui Group Co Ltd (8252.T)
1,716JPY
7:49am IST
¥-2 (-0.12%)
¥1,718
¥1,716
¥1,728
¥1,712
319,300
1,109,312
¥1,852
¥1,259
Mon, Oct 2 2017
BRIEF- Marui Group updates share repurchase status
* Says it bought back 703,100 shares for 1.11 billion yen in total from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30
BRIEF-Marui Group buys back 1.1 mln shares for 1.63 bln yen
* Says it repurchased 1.1 million shares of its common stock for 1.63 billion yen in total from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31
BRIEF- Marui Group updates share repurchase status
* Says it bought back 951,800 shares for 1.48 billion yen from July 1 to July 31
BRIEF-Marui Group buys back 606,400 shares for 1.04 bln yen
* Says it repurchased 606,400 shares for 1.04 billion yen in total, from June 1 to June 30
BRIEF- Marui Group updates share repurchase status
* Says it bought back 1 million shares for 1.65 billion yen from May 12 to May 31
BRIEF- Marui Group buys back 1 mln shares on May 23
* Says it repurchased 1 million shares for 1.65 billion yen in total through ToSTNeT-3, on May 23
BRIEF- Soko Seiren announces outcome of takeover bid by Marui Group
* Says Marui Group Co Ltd acquired 3.6 million shares of the company during period from March 28 to May 18
BRIEF- R&I affirms Marui Group's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" - R&I
BRIEF- Marui Group to repurchase shares
* Says it will repurchase up to 12 million shares, representing 5.2 percent of outstanding