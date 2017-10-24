Edition:
Marui Group Co Ltd (8252.T)

8252.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,716JPY
7:49am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-2 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
¥1,718
Open
¥1,716
Day's High
¥1,728
Day's Low
¥1,712
Volume
319,300
Avg. Vol
1,109,312
52-wk High
¥1,852
52-wk Low
¥1,259

BRIEF- Marui Group updates share repurchase status

* Says it bought back 703,100 shares for 1.11 billion yen in total from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30

BRIEF-Marui Group buys back 1.1 mln shares for 1.63 bln yen

* Says it repurchased 1.1 million shares of its common stock for 1.63 billion yen in total from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31

BRIEF- Marui Group updates share repurchase status

* Says it bought back 951,800 shares for 1.48 billion yen from July 1 to July 31

BRIEF-Marui Group buys back 606,400 shares for 1.04 bln yen

* Says it repurchased 606,400 shares for 1.04 billion yen in total, from June 1 to June 30

BRIEF- Marui Group updates share repurchase status

* Says it bought back 1 million shares for 1.65 billion yen from May 12 to May 31

BRIEF- Marui Group buys back 1 mln shares on May 23

* Says it repurchased 1 million shares for 1.65 billion yen in total through ToSTNeT-3, on May 23

BRIEF- Soko Seiren announces outcome of takeover bid by Marui Group

* Says Marui Group Co Ltd acquired 3.6 million shares of the company during period from March 28 to May 18

BRIEF- R&I affirms Marui Group's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook -R&I

* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" - R&I

BRIEF- Marui Group to repurchase shares

* Says it will repurchase up to 12 million shares, representing 5.2 percent of outstanding

