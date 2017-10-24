SMFG Q1 net profit up 31 pct y/y, helped by equity holding sale TOKYO, July 31 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) on Monday said net profit jumped 31 percent for its first quarter, helped by gains from part of its holdings in corporate clients' shares.

Japan's SMFG, preparing for Brexit, to make Frankfurt EU base: Nikkei TOKYO Japanese lender Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will make Frankfurt its new European headquarters as it prepares for Britain's exit from the European Union in 2019, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.

Takata to file for bankruptcy Monday, SMFG to provide bridge loan - sources TOKYO Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.

Japan lender SMFG eyeing M&A in asset management, banking for growth TOKYO Japanese lender Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) is looking to acquire asset management firms at home and abroad as well as commercial banks in emerging Asia to boost growth amid falling loan income and stricter bank regulation, its CEO said.

Japan bank SMFG's annual profit up 9.3 pct, sees it falling this year TOKYO, May 15 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) reported on Monday a 9.3 percent rise in net profit for the year ended in March, thanks mostly to the absence of hefty provisions booked in the previous year.