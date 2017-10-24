BRIEF-GLP J-REIT acquires Chiba-based property * Says it acquired Chiba-based property on Sept. 1 and the previous plan was disclosed on Aug. 29

BRIEF-GLP J-REIT updates on acquisition of Chiba-based property * Says it will acquire a Chiba-based property for 4.5 billion yen on Sept. 1

BRIEF-Comforia Residential Reit completes acquisition of Chiba-based property * Says it acquires Chiba-based property for 978 million yen on June 1