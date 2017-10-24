Edition:
Fri, Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-Genky Stores to issue 140,400 shares to Daiwa Securities

* Says it confirmed that it will issue 140,400 shares and paid-in price of 4,245.4 yen per share (596.1 million yen in total), through private placement to Daiwa Securities Co.Ltd.

BRIEF- Daiwa Securities Group to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 40 bln yen

* Says it plans to issue 30th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 25 billion yen, with interest rate of 0.22 percent per annum

BRIEF- GameWith confirms to issue 110,000 new shares to Daiwa Securities

* Says it received a notice from Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., confirming share subscription

Japan's Daiwa Securities to buy two U.S. M&A advisory firms

TOKYO Daiwa Securities Group Inc , Japan's second-largest brokerage group, said on Thursday it will buy two boutique merger-and-acquisitions (M&A) advisory firms to strengthen its M&A operations in the United States.

BRIEF-Daiwa Securities Group to buy into Myanmar's Frontiir- Nikkei

* Daiwa Securities Group will invest nearly 700 million yen ($6.26 million) in Myanmar internet service provider Frontiir Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

RPT-UPDATE 1-Japan's Daiwa chooses Frankfurt for EU base after Brexit

FRANKFURT, June 22 Daiwa Securities Group will set up a subsidiary in Frankfurt, Japan's No. 2 brokerage said on Thursday, making it one of the first banks to publicly chose Germany to keep a foothold in the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc.

Japan's Daiwa chooses Frankfurt for base after Brexit

FRANKFURT, June 22 Daiwa Securities Group will set up a subsidiary in Frankfurt, Japan's No. 2 brokerage firm said on Thursday, making it one of the first banks to publicly chose Germany to keep a foothold in the European Union after Britain leaves.

