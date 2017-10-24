BRIEF-Aeon Reit Investment to issue 6,735 units to Nomura Securities * Says it confirmed that it will issue 6,735 units at the price of 721.2 million yen in total, through private placement to Nomura Securities Co Ltd

MOVES- Nomura, UniCredit, Exotix Capital Oct 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MOVES-Nomura, BNP Paribas, BofA Merrill Lynch Sept 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BRIEF-AIN Holdings confirms to issue 450,000 shares to Nomura Securities * Says co receives notice from Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd, confirming share subscription

REFILE-Nomura, RBS lose bid to overturn $839 million mortgage bond award NEW YORK, Sept 28 Nomura Holdings Inc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc lost a U.S. court appeal on Thursday to overturn an order requiring them to pay $839 million for making false statements while selling mortgage-backed securities to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

MOVES-Nomura names two new directors to agency mortgage business Sept 25 Investment bank Nomura Holdings Inc appointed Keith Willard as managing director and Matt Shiel as executive director within its agency mortgage business in the Americas.

BRIEF-UUUM confirms to issue 77,500 shares to Nomura Securities * Says it received notice from Nomura Securities Co Ltd, confirming share subscription

BRIEF-Nomura Holdings buys back 25.4 mln shares for 15.78 bln yen * Says it repurchased 25.4 million shares of its common stock for 15.78 billion yen in total, from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31