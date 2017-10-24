BRIEF-Sompo Holdings completes share repurchase * Says it completes repurchase of 12.9 million shares of its common stock as of Oct. 11

Japan insurer Sompo to sell British unit Canopius for $952 million TOKYO Japanese insurer Sompo Holdings Inc said on Friday it has agreed to sell British unit Sompo Canopius to private equity consortium led by Centerbridge Partners for $952 million.

REFILE-UPDATE 2-Japan insurer Sompo to sell British unit Canopius for $952 mln TOKYO, Sept 1 Japanese insurer Sompo Holdings Inc said on Friday it has agreed to sell British unit Sompo Canopius to private equity consortium led by Centerbridge Partners for $952 million.

Japan insurer Sompo plans to sell UK unit Canopius -source TOKYO, Sept 1 Japanese insurer Sompo Holdings Inc is planning to sell its UK unit Sompo Canopius to private equity firm Centerbridge Partners, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

BRIEF-Sompo Holdings to repurchase up to 18,966,666 shares for up to 56.9 bln yen * Says it will repurchase up to 18,966,666 shares, representing a 4.8 pct stake