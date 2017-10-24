Edition:
Sompo Holdings Inc (8630.T)

8630.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,443JPY
7:55am IST
Change (% chg)

¥23 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
¥4,420
Open
¥4,449
Day's High
¥4,460
Day's Low
¥4,417
Volume
786,800
Avg. Vol
1,661,434
52-wk High
¥4,674
52-wk Low
¥3,045

Japan insurer Sompo sees about $620 mln loss from Americas disasters

TOKYO, Oct 20 Japanese insurer Sompo Holdings Inc estimated losses of about 70 billion yen ($620 million) as of Friday from payments related to natural disasters that occurred in August and September in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean.

BRIEF-Sompo Holdings completes share repurchase

* Says it completes repurchase of 12.9 million shares of its common stock as of Oct. 11

Japan insurer Sompo to sell British unit Canopius for $952 million

TOKYO Japanese insurer Sompo Holdings Inc said on Friday it has agreed to sell British unit Sompo Canopius to private equity consortium led by Centerbridge Partners for $952 million.

Japan insurer Sompo plans to sell UK unit Canopius -source

TOKYO, Sept 1 Japanese insurer Sompo Holdings Inc is planning to sell its UK unit Sompo Canopius to private equity firm Centerbridge Partners, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

BRIEF-Sompo Holdings to repurchase up to 18,966,666 shares for up to 56.9 bln yen

* Says it will repurchase up to 18,966,666 shares, representing a 4.8 pct stake

Market Views

