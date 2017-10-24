Edition:
T&D Holdings Inc (8795.T)

8795.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,729JPY
7:55am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-6 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
¥1,734
Open
¥1,732
Day's High
¥1,736
Day's Low
¥1,720
Volume
858,300
Avg. Vol
3,081,125
52-wk High
¥1,925
52-wk Low
¥1,134

Wed, Aug 9 2017

BRIEF- T&D Holdings to retire treasury shares

* Says it will retire 26.5 million shares (3.9 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on Aug. 31

BRIEF- T&D Holdings lowers conversion price for 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds

* Says it lowers conversion price for 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,689.9 yen per share from 2,701.5 yen per share, effective April 1

BRIEF-T&D Holdings announcement resignation of chairman

* Says Kenji Nakagome will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company

