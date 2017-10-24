Edition:
India

Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd (8801.T)

8801.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,628JPY
7:55am IST
Change (% chg)

¥16 (+0.59%)
Prev Close
¥2,613
Open
¥2,612
Day's High
¥2,628
Day's Low
¥2,606
Volume
1,055,800
Avg. Vol
3,114,300
52-wk High
¥2,864
52-wk Low
¥2,204

Select another date:

Fri, Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Ananda Development says to enter joint investment with Mitsui Fudosan Asia (Thailand)

* Resolved to enter into the joint investment with Mitsui Fudosan Asia (Thailand) Co Ltd

Continue Reading

Japan's Mitsui Fudosan to develop $3.6 billion office tower in New York

TOKYO Japanese property developer Mitsui Fudosan Co said on Friday it would take a 90 percent stake in an office tower in New York that would cost more than 400 billion yen ($3.6 billion), its largest investment in a single building overseas.

Japan's Mitsui Fudosan to develop $3.6 bln office tower in New York

TOKYO, Sept 1 Japanese property developer Mitsui Fudosan Co said on Friday it would take a 90 percent stake in an office tower in New York that would cost more than 400 billion yen ($3.6 billion), its largest investment in a single building overseas.

BRIEF-Mitsui Fudosan announces $3.6 bln New York office project

* Says to participate in Manhattan redevelopment project valued at over 400 billion yen ($3.6 billion)

BRIEF-Mitsui fudosan is building office building in New York - nikkei

* Mitsui fudosan is building office building in New York; co to hold about 90% stake in project expected to cost over 400 billion Yen - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2wkWp6Y) Further company coverage:

MEDIA-Mitsui set to pick up stake in India's OMC Power - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Mitsui Fudosan to spend about $893 million to open six logistics centers- Nikkei

* Mitsui Fudosan to spend about $893 million to open six logistics centers in and around Tokyo and Osaka by 2020 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Mitsui Fudosan Co group operating profit seen climbing to around 250 bln yen in year ending March 2018- Nikkei

* Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd's group operating profit is seen climbing to around 250 billion yen in year ending March 2018 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-R&I affirms Mitsui Fudosan's rating at "A+" and changes outlook to positive from stable -R&I

* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 8801.T Market Views