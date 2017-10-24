Edition:
India

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd (8830.T)

8830.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,641JPY
7:54am IST
Change (% chg)

¥9 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
¥3,632
Open
¥3,627
Day's High
¥3,646
Day's Low
¥3,616
Volume
419,000
Avg. Vol
1,731,545
52-wk High
¥3,750
52-wk Low
¥2,497

Select another date:

Fri, Jun 9 2017

BRIEF- R&I affirms Sumitomo Realty & Development's rating at "A-" and announces positive outlook -R&I

* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" -R&I

Continue Reading
Select another date:

Market Views

» More 8830.T Market Views