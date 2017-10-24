Edition:
India

Nippon Express Co Ltd (9062.T)

9062.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

7,320JPY
7:54am IST
Change (% chg)

¥0 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
¥7,320
Open
¥7,320
Day's High
¥7,360
Day's Low
¥7,290
Volume
79,300
Avg. Vol
264,268
52-wk High
¥7,700
52-wk Low
¥4,900

Select another date:

Mon, Sep 4 2017

BRIEF-Nippon Express plans to raise 100 bln Yen in debt capital over two years - Nikkei

* Nippon Express plans to raise 100 billion Yen in debt capital over 2 years to consolidate Japanese warehouses, install labor-saving equipment - Nikkei

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei

* Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 9062.T Market Views