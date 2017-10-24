Edition:
India

KDDI Corp (9433.T)

9433.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,078JPY
7:59am IST
Change (% chg)

¥18 (+0.59%)
Prev Close
¥3,060
Open
¥3,075
Day's High
¥3,092
Day's Low
¥3,055
Volume
1,894,600
Avg. Vol
5,383,111
52-wk High
¥3,229
52-wk Low
¥2,746

Select another date:

Tue, Aug 1 2017

BRIEF-KDDI expected to acquire Soracom for estimated 20 bln yen - Nikkei

* KDDI Corp is expected to acquire all outstanding shares in Soracom by the end of August for an estimated 20 billion yen - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2vknTK8) Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-KDDI Corp seen posting quarterly operating profit of 275.1 bln yen - Nikkei

* KDDI Corp seen posting operating profit of 275.1 billion yen for April-June quarter - Nikkei

BRIEF-Gunosy says business alliance with KDDI

* Says it will sign a business alliance agreement with KDDI Corp in late July

BRIEF-KDDI to retire treasury 33,280,732 shares

* To retire 33,280,732 shares (1.3 pct stake) of its common stock on May 17

BRIEF-KDDI: to buy back up to 1.67 pct own shares worth 100 bln yen

* to buy back up to 1.67 percent of own shares worth 100 billion yen ($876.12 million)

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 9433.T Market Views