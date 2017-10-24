KDDI Corp (9433.T)
3,078JPY
¥18 (+0.59%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
BRIEF-KDDI expected to acquire Soracom for estimated 20 bln yen - Nikkei
* KDDI Corp is expected to acquire all outstanding shares in Soracom by the end of August for an estimated 20 billion yen - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2vknTK8) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-KDDI Corp seen posting quarterly operating profit of 275.1 bln yen - Nikkei
* KDDI Corp seen posting operating profit of 275.1 billion yen for April-June quarter - Nikkei
BRIEF-Gunosy says business alliance with KDDI
* Says it will sign a business alliance agreement with KDDI Corp in late July
BRIEF-KDDI to retire treasury 33,280,732 shares
* To retire 33,280,732 shares (1.3 pct stake) of its common stock on May 17
BRIEF-KDDI: to buy back up to 1.67 pct own shares worth 100 bln yen
* to buy back up to 1.67 percent of own shares worth 100 billion yen ($876.12 million)
