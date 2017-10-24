Tokyo Gas Co Ltd (9531.T)
9531.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,944JPY
7:59am IST
2,944JPY
7:59am IST
Change (% chg)
¥36 (+1.22%)
¥36 (+1.22%)
Prev Close
¥2,908
¥2,908
Open
¥2,925
¥2,925
Day's High
¥2,953
¥2,953
Day's Low
¥2,922
¥2,922
Volume
470,600
470,600
Avg. Vol
1,206,002
1,206,002
52-wk High
¥3,048
¥3,048
52-wk Low
¥2,307
¥2,307
Tokyo Gas will not accept destination clauses in new LNG contracts - president
TOKYO, Oct 5 Tokyo Gas Co, Japan's biggest city gas supplier, will not accept new contracts for long-term purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG) that contain clauses that restrict where the gas can be sold, the company's president said on Thursday.
UPDATE 1-Japan's Tokyo Gas wants to revise LNG supply contracts
* Japan LNG imports surged following Fukushima (Adds comment, detail)
Tokyo Gas buys 30 pct stake in Castleton's Texas gas unit
TOKYO, May 8 Japan's biggest city gas supplier Tokyo Gas Co said on Monday it has acquired a 30 percent stake in a subsidiary of Castleton Commodities International LLC, its first equity investment in a U.S. upstream company.
