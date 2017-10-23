Edition:
India

AA PLC (AAAA.L)

AAAA.L on London Stock Exchange

159.82GBp
3:26pm IST
Change (% chg)

-0.18 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
160.00
Open
160.00
Day's High
160.30
Day's Low
158.60
Volume
1,127,450
Avg. Vol
4,906,306
52-wk High
284.40
52-wk Low
146.22

Tue, Oct 3 2017

BRIEF-Parvus ups stake in AA to 24 percent - filings

* ‍parvus asset management europe limited raises stake in co to 23.8 percent from 21.14 percent sept 29 - filings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)

BRIEF-Parvus Asset Management raises stake in AA Plc to 21.14 pct- filing​

* ‍PARVUS ASSET MANAGEMENT EUROPE LIMITED RAISES STAKE IN CO TO 21.14 PERCENT FROM 19.35 PERCENT- FILING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Woodford Investment raises stake in AA to 14.21 pct - filing

* WOODFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT RAISES STAKE IN CO TO 14.21 PERCENT FROM 13.29 PERCENT -FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-British motoring group AA half-year core profits inch up,

* Simon Breakwell has been appointed permanent chief executive officer

BRIEF-Hastings says had talks with AA Plc

* ‍NOTES MEDIA SPECULATION REGARDING A COMBINATION OF HASTINGS WITH AA'S INSURANCE DIVISION​

BRIEF-AA confirms it had talks with rival Hastings on insurance merger

* ‍NOTES YESTERDAY'S PRESS SPECULATION ON A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION WITH HASTINGS INVOLVING ITS INSURANCE BUSINESS​

BRIEF-AA proposes issue of bonds

* Announces a proposed refinancing package in line with group's strategy to reduce overall borrowings and associated interest costs

BRIEF-AA Plc says co's UK pension scheme's deficit as at March 31 at 366 mln stg

* Triennial review of AA's UK Defined Benefit Pension Scheme has been concluded and trustee and AA have come to agreement on deficit funding plan

