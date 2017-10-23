Edition:
India

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd (AAV.TO)

AAV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.92CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$6.92
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
532,361
52-wk High
$10.20
52-wk Low
$6.71

Select another date:

Fri, Aug 4 2017

BRIEF-Advantage Oil & Gas reports Q2 FFO of $0.26 per share

* Advantage announces second quarter 2017 operating & financial results

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Advantage Oil & Gas Q1 FFO per share $0.29

* Advantage announces first quarter 2017 operating & financial results

Select another date:

Market Views

» More AAV.TO Market Views