Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd (AAV.TO)
AAV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
6.92CAD
20 Oct 2017
6.92CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$6.92
$6.92
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
532,361
532,361
52-wk High
$10.20
$10.20
52-wk Low
$6.71
$6.71
Fri, Aug 4 2017
BRIEF-Advantage Oil & Gas reports Q2 FFO of $0.26 per share
* Advantage announces second quarter 2017 operating & financial results
BRIEF-Advantage Oil & Gas Q1 FFO per share $0.29
* Advantage announces first quarter 2017 operating & financial results
