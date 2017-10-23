Edition:
India

ABB India Ltd (ABB.BO)

ABB.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,346.05INR
9:44am IST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.30 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs1,339.75
Open
Rs1,350.85
Day's High
Rs1,353.90
Day's Low
Rs1,338.70
Volume
413
Avg. Vol
13,882
52-wk High
Rs1,619.45
52-wk Low
Rs950.00

Thu, Aug 31 2017

BRIEF-ABB India to install solar inverters at 750 railway stations in India

* Says abb india to install solar inverters at 750 railway stations in india Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 31

Aug 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABB India Ltd

BRIEF-ABB India to upgrade 20 substations in Himachal Pradesh‍​

* Says ABB India to upgrade 20 substations in Himachal Pradesh‍​

BRIEF-ABB India June-qtr profit rises about 35 pct

* June quarter profit 750.6 million rupees versus inr 556. 4 million

BRIEF-ABB India March-qtr profit up about 3 pct

* March quarter total revenue from operations 23.19 billion rupees

BRIEF-ABB India sets up global service center, adds new production line

* Says expands footprint with a global service center for energy saving drives with remote digital services and new production line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

