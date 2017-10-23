Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (ABDL.NS)
ABDL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
187.05INR
3:43pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.15 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
Rs187.20
Open
Rs186.00
Day's High
Rs187.95
Day's Low
Rs182.70
Volume
130,284
Avg. Vol
181,083
52-wk High
Rs230.90
52-wk Low
Rs130.10
Fri, Oct 6 2017
BRIEF-Ashoka Buildcon gets arbitration award worth 1.24 bln rupees
* Says got arbitration award worth 1.24 billion rupees for Ahmednagar - Karmala road state highway project Source text: http://bit.ly/2fWpArC Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ashoka Buildcon gets extension for 4-laning project in Maharashtra
* PWD of Maharashtra extended concession period by 1 year for co's 4-laning highway project Source text: http://bit.ly/2ePV1jr Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Ashoka Buildcon June-qtr profit more than doubles
* June quarter profit 619.4 million rupees versus profit 307.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Ashoka Buildcon gets LoI from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam for projects worth 2.83 bln rupees
* Says co in receipt of Letters of Intent from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL), for projects
