Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ABI.BR)
106.80EUR
9:05pm IST
€0.25 (+0.23%)
€106.55
€106.80
€107.00
€106.15
743,766
1,339,314
€117.55
€92.13
Fri, Oct 13 2017
CORRECTED-Argentina beer sales up 8 pct so far in 2017 -Quilmes brewery
MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina, Oct 12 Beer sales in Argentina have grown 8 percent so far this year after falling in 2016 amid a recession in Latin America's No. 3 economy, an executive at Argentina's largest brewery Quilmes, owned by Anheuser Busch Inbev NV, said on Thursday.
Japanese brewer Asahi ready to spend "billions of dollars" on acquisitions
TOKYO, Sept 21 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd is ready to spend "billions of dollars" more on acquisitions, after having recently spent $11 billion to acquire beer brands across Europe from Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, a top company executive said.
BRIEF-AB InBev announces pricing of AUD 1.95 billion notes
* OFFERING CONSISTING OF AUD 450 MILLION NOTES WITH FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 4.10 PERCENT PER ANNUM MATURING SEPT 6 2027
BRIEF-Sun Interbrew's parent company says non-binding agreement for merger of Russian and Ukrainian business
* HAS REACHED NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WITH ANADOLU EFES REGARDING 50:50 MERGER OF AB INBEV'S AND ANADOLU EFES' EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES
AB InBev, Efes to merge Russian operations as sales slide
LONDON Brewers Anheuser-Busch InBev and Anadolu Efes have agreed to merge their operations in Russia and Ukraine in an attempt to strengthen their position in a declining market.
UPDATE 2-AB InBev, Efes to merge Russian operations as sales slide
* Efes shares up 3 pct; ABI, Carlsberg down (Adds analyst comment, market share, bullet points)
AB InBev, Efes to merge operations in Russia, Ukraine
LONDON, Aug 9 Anheuser-Busch InBev has agreed to merge its business in Russia and Ukraine with those of Anadolu Efes for an undisclosed price, forming a new company that will be part of the Turkish brewer, the company said on Wednesday.
BRIEF-AB Inbev combines its Russia and Ukraine businesses with those of Anadolu Efes
* ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV ANNOUNCES COMBINATION OF ITS RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES WITH THOSE OF ANADOLU EFES
BRIEF-Anheuser Busch Inbev Q2 normalized ebitda misses Reuters poll
* Q2 NORMALIZED EBITDA $5.35 BILLION VERSUS $5.40 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL
AB InBev's Australian unit keen on Sabeco, Habeco stakes: Vietnam
HANOI Vietnam said Australia's Carlton & United Breweries (CUB), part of the world's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev , has expressed its interest in becoming a strategic investor of Vietnam's top brewers Sabeco and Habeco .
- BRACE Yourself: Molson Coors Plausible Catalyst
- Tough Mudder Takes on New Markets With Some Extreme Partnerships
- SAB Miller And Molson Coors Looking Like Attractive Merger And Acquisition Targets
- Slim Lizzy?s Cocktails Serves up Lo-Cal Good Times
- Business Bankruptcies: 2011 Will Likely Follow 2010 Lower
- They Just Don't Get Beer!