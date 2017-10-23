Abbott India Ltd (ABOT.NS)
ABOT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
4,149.75INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-85.05 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
Rs4,234.80
Open
Rs4,240.00
Day's High
Rs4,240.00
Day's Low
Rs4,141.50
Volume
818
Avg. Vol
3,180
52-wk High
Rs5,049.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,988.00
MEDIA-DCGI warns against use of some of Abbott India's bioresorbable stents - Mint
BRIEF-Abbott India June-qtr profit down about 35 pct
* June quarter net profit 482.5 million rupees versus 740.1 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Abbott India March-qtr profit falls
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 589.9 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 7.02 billion rupees
