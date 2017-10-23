Edition:
AB Science SA (ABS.PA)

ABS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

9.06EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.31 (+3.54%)
Prev Close
€8.75
Open
€8.90
Day's High
€9.59
Day's Low
€8.90
Volume
336,477
Avg. Vol
100,470
52-wk High
€18.07
52-wk Low
€7.53

BRIEF-AB science announces ‍preclinical data showing protective effect of masitinib

* ‍PRECLINICAL DATA SHOWING PROTECTIVE EFFECT OF MASITINIB ON PERIPHERAL NERVOUS SYSTEM IN ALS PUBLISHED IN JOURNAL OF CLINICAL INVESTIGATION INSIGHT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-AB Science: CHMP adopts negative opinion for Masitinib marketing authorization

* REG-AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES THAT CHMP ADOPTED A NEGATIVE OPINION FOR MASITINIB MARKETING AUTHORIZATION IN INDOLENT SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS AFTER REASSESSMENT

BRIEF-AB Science net loss narrows to 13.5 million euros

* NET LOSS OF 13.5MEUR IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, A DECREASE OF 8.4% AS COMPARED WITH FIRST HALF OF 2016 (14.7MEUR )

BRIEF-AB Science announces issuance of a new european patent

* REG-AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF A NEW EUROPEAN PATENT FOR PROTECTING THE USE OF MASITINIB IN PANCREATIC CANCER PATIENTS

BRIEF-AB Science presents supportive data from its phase 3 study in severe systemic mastocytosis

* PRESENTS SUPPORTIVE DATA FROM ITS PHASE 3 STUDY IN SEVERE SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-EU Medicines Agency recommends against approval of AB Science mastocytosis drug Masitinib

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc psoriasis drug Brodalumab

BRIEF-AB Science presents Phase 3 data for Masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

* PRESENTS PHASE 3 DATA FOR MASITINIB IN AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS (ALS)

BRIEF-Ab Science: CHMP adoptes negative opinion for masitinib in indolent systemic mastocytosis

* REG-AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES THAT CHMP HAS ADOPTED A NEGATIVE OPINION FOR MASITINIB IN INDOLENT SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS, PRIMARILY DUE TO GCP INSPECTION FINDINGS

BRIEF-Trading resumption on shares of AB Science

* Announced today that trading on ordinary shares issued by AB Science will resume on Euronext Paris as of May 16, 2017 at 0900 CET Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-AB Science - ANSM requested temporary suspension of masitinib studies

* Notification from ANSM requesting temporary suspension of ongoing masitinib studies until compliance is confirmed by an external audit

