UPDATE 3-Barrick strikes deal with Tanzania to settle tax dispute DAR ES SALAAM/TORONTO, Oct 19 Barrick Gold said on Thursday that its African subsidiary Acacia Mining would pay $300 million and split 'economic benefits' from operations with Tanzania under a deal proposed to resolve a months-long dispute.

Barrick Gold and Tanzania reach agreement, govt to take stake in mines DAR ES SALAAM, Oct 19 Barrick Gold has agreed that Tanzania will own a 16 percent stake in three gold mines operated by Barrick's Acacia Mining Plc, the company and a government minister announced on Thursday.

UPDATE 2- Barrick Gold sees drop in production as Tanzanian troubles drag Oct 12 Canada's Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold miner, estimated a decline in third-quarter gold production amid pressure from the Tanzanian government on its Acacia Mining unit.

BRIEF-Barrick reports preliminary third quarter production results * Barrick reports preliminary third quarter production results

BUZZ-Acacia: to reduce Tanzania operations, cut jobs ** Gold miner Acacia (-10.7 pct) at the bottom of the FTSE Midcap Index

BRIEF-Skeena exercises option to acquire Snip * Skeena Resources Ltd - exercised its option to acquire a 100 percent interest in past-producing, high-grade Snip Gold Property from BARRICK GOLD Corp